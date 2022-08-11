Power has been restored for all customers impacted by a massive outage in downtown Toronto that forced some businesses to partially close and caused headaches for drivers on Thursday.

Hydro One and Toronto Hydro made the announcement on their social media sites, thanking customers for their patience and understanding following the hours-long outage.

“Safety is always our top priority. We know this power outage has made today exceptionally difficult for many of you, and we appreciate your patience,” David Lebeter, the chief operating officer of Hydro One, said in a statement.

“We had all available resources helping to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. I want to thank all of those affected by this outage for their patience and Toronto Fire and Toronto Hydro for their collaboration.”

At around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, a crane on a barge travelling in the Port Lands' Ship Channel reportedly hit one or more of the utility's high-voltage transmission lines resulting in power being lost throughout most of the downtown core.

At its peak, an estimated 10,000 customers were left in the dark. Power was slowly restored to many of the buildings and other infrastructure impacted by the outage as the sun set.

Shortly before 6 p.m., Toronto Hydro Spokesperson Kaitlyn Woods said power has now been restored to “approximately half of all impacted customers.”

The outage knocked out power to parts of the Hospital for Sick Children’s campus for several hours on Thursday afternoon.

It also darkened a portion of the Eaton Centre, forcing the closure of hundreds of stores. The mall, however, reopened at around 3:30 p.m. following the restoration of power.

Many large advertising screens at Yonge-Dundas Square also went dark this afternoon, but are slowly starting to come back online.

Toronto Fire Service District Chief Stephan Powell told CP24 that at this point the public is being advised to steer clear of the area of Bouchette and Commissioners streets where the incident occurred.

“The (downed) wires are still live to the best of our knowledge and there is still an electrocution hazard,” he said, adding fire vehicles are stationed at both ends of the roadway to keep people away.

He also said firefighters are monitoring in case any of the lines spark and catch fire.

There are no reports of injuries at this point, Powell noted, adding crews rescued several people trapped in elevators this afternoon due to the outage.

Subway and GO Transit not impacted

Toronto police are advising drivers to treat signalized intersections as four-way stops, if the lights are out. Traffic continues to move slowly throughout much of the downtown core.

While subways are still running, the TTC said that there have been significant streetcar delays due to traffic lights being out in parts of the downtown core. The TTC also said that there is a partial outage at King Station, which is impacting PRESTO vending machines and elevators.

Meanwhile, Metrolinx said its PRESTO, GO Transit, and UP Express services are all still running. Union Station also has full power.

“We’re monitoring very closely though and will keep customers updated if it appears services are going to be impacted,” the agency said.

CTV News Political analyst Scott Reid was driving downtown when the lights went out.

He said navigating the city’s streets was a bit “hairy” as several traffic lights are out in the downtown core.

Reid said police officers are directing traffic at some major intersections, but not all.

City launches investigation

In a statement posted on social media, Toronto Mayor John Tory thanked "those without power for their ongoing patience."

The mayor also called on Hydro One and Toronto Hydro to let the public know exactly what happened once the power is back on.

In a separate statement, the city confirmed that the barge with a crane that may have caused the outage belongs to a subcontractor to Southland-Astaldi Joint Venture (SAJV), which is involved in the Ashbridges Bay Treatment Plant outfall project.

“The city has launched a full investigation and has requested a full report from SAJV to understand what happened and what needs to be done to ensure this does not happen again,” the statement read.

For her part, Hydro One spokesperson Tiziana Baccega Rosa said that it is still too early to determine precisely what happened and why. But she said that it is “entirely possible” that the crane took out multiple power lines along Ship Channel.

“We actually don’t know that it is just one line; that is one of the elements we are investigating,” she told CP24.