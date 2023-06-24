Power restored in East York following Saturday outage
Share:
Published Saturday, June 24, 2023 11:13AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 24, 2023 12:54PM EDT
Power has been restored in East York following an outage on Saturday afternoon.
According to Toronto Hydro’s outage tracker, the problems were centralized in and around Thorncliffe Park, with a few satellite clusters in Leaside and near Riverdale. Power was restored at approximately 12:20 p.m.
Toronto Hydro and Hydro One apologized on Twitter for the outage.
We’re currently experiencing a large area outage affecting customers in the east end and are working together with @HydroOne to address it. We appreciate your patience. https://t.co/hEKW2kZutu— Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) June 24, 2023