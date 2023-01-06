Tens of thousands of residents in the city’s midtown and Scarborough neighbourhoods were plunged into darkness on Friday after several “large-scale” power outages.

Toronto Hydro said the outages, which began just before 5:30 p.m., were due to a “loss of supply” from Hydro One.

At the peak of the outages, 40,000 customers were without electricity, the utility company said.

Electricity began returning just before 6 p.m., and Toronto Hydro confirmed that all power had been restored to affected customers.

The cause of the “loss of supply” is still unknown.

Toronto Hydro said it could not confirm if it had anything to do with a light pole that fell in the area of Yonge Street and Hillsdale Avenue after a crash.

Hydro One added that crews will be working to determine if the outages were connected to the downed pole.