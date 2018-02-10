Power restored to large swath of east end after outage
A Toronto Hydro worker repairs a connection in an undated image. (Cam Woolley/CP24)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, February 10, 2018 2:58PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 10, 2018 3:21PM EST
Much of the east end was without power for two or three hours Saturday afternoon.
Toronto Hydro spokesperson Tori Gass said 7,000 customers in the area bounded by Danforth Avenue, Sherbourne Street, Lake Ontario and over to Coxwell Avenue lost power
The outage was caused by a “loss of supply” from Hydro One, Gass said.
The main areas of focus appeared to be between Danforth Avenue and Gerrard Street East, from Broadview Avenue over to Jones Avenue.
Much of Leslieville lost power on Saturday afternoon but it was restored.
All power returned at approximately 3:20 p.m.