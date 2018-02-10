

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Much of the east end was without power for two or three hours Saturday afternoon.

Toronto Hydro spokesperson Tori Gass said 7,000 customers in the area bounded by Danforth Avenue, Sherbourne Street, Lake Ontario and over to Coxwell Avenue lost power

The outage was caused by a “loss of supply” from Hydro One, Gass said.

The main areas of focus appeared to be between Danforth Avenue and Gerrard Street East, from Broadview Avenue over to Jones Avenue.

Much of Leslieville lost power on Saturday afternoon but it was restored.

All power returned at approximately 3:20 p.m.