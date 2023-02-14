Nearly 24 hours after thousands of residents lost power, Toronto Hydro said the outage is over for the “majority” of customers in the city’s midtown.

Power went out at approximately 9 p.m. Monday night between the boundaries of Glencairn Avenue south to St. Clair Avenue East, and Avenue Road east to Mount Pleasant Road.

On Tuesday morning, Toronto Hydro provided an update stating the needed repairs were “complicated” and that as many as 5,000 customers could be without power well into the day.

“Crews made progress overnight and remain on site making repairs to damaged underground equipment,” it said.

In an update Tuesday evening, Toronto Hydro said the majority of customers have had their power restored and that remaining residences in the dark will be brought back in stages.

“We have all hands on deck — multiple crews are working as quickly and safely as possible,” Toronto Hydro said.