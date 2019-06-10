

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





North York residents impacted by a power outage tonight can now tune in to the Raptors game, Toronto Hydro confirms.

Toronto Hydro said about 2,100 customers in the area bounded by Finch, Lawrence, Bayview, and Victoria Park avenues were impacted by the outage and initially said power would not be restored until around 10:30 p.m. barring any complications.

The outage, which left some Raptors fans fuming as Game 5 of the NBA Finals got underway, was first reported at around 8 p.m.

@CP24 cannot watch the game tonight as there is a power outage in north York just now ���� c’monn @TorontoHydro wat u doin?????? — Chinmay Phadke (@PhadkeChinmay) June 11, 2019

Omg u need to fix this. Don’t you know the raptors r on!!!!! @TorontoHydro — Si (@YankeefaninTO) June 11, 2019

At 9:30 p.m., Toronto Hydro spokesperson Tori Gass said the lights were back on for those affected by the outage.

The utility apologized to customers for the inconvenience.

"We know tonight is a big night and many of you are trying to watch the game. Our sincere apologies tonight," Toronto Hydro said in a tweet.