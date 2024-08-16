Power has been restored to thousands of Toronto Hydro customers east of downtown Toronto.

Nearly 7,000 were without power Friday evening, which Toronto Hydro said was caused by the loss of power supply from Hydro One.

On its outage map, the utility company estimated that 6,950 customers were in the dark for a few hours.

The customers affected include those in and around Roxborough Drive, Mortimer Avenue, Eastern Avenue, Woodbine Avenue and Jarvis Street.