A power outage is affecting several neighbourhoods in Toronto’s east end.

According to Toronto Hydro’s outage tracker, the problems are centralized in and around Thorncliffe Park, with a few satellite clusters in Leaside and near Riverdale.

Some of the outages are estimated to be addressed by this afternoon. However, the large cluster of outages in and around Thorncliffe, which appears to be affecting several thousand customers, is estimated to be fixed at approximately 10 p.m.

Toronto Hydro and Hydro One apologized on Twitter for the outage and said they are working as fast as they can to address it.