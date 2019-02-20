

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the federal government will introduce its pre-election budget on March 19.

The document will be the Trudeau government's fourth budget since the Liberals won the 2015 election -- and its final one before October's federal election.

Morneau made the announcement today in the House of Commons.

The budget is expected to include money to help workers get the skills training they need to adjust to the rapidly changing workforce.

Morneau has also said the Trudeau government is looking for ways to make home-buying more affordable for millennials -- something that could be addressed in the budget.

He's also hinted his budget will address some of the issues around pharmacare.