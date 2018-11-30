

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A pre-trial hearing for accused serial killer Bruce McArthur will be held at the University Avenue courthouse this morning.

McArthur waved his right to a preliminary inquiry during an appearance last month and the case against him is now proceeding directly to trial, beginning with today’s pre-trial hearing.

McArthur, 67, has been in custody since his arrest last January which followed months-long investigation into the disappearance of a number of men from the city’s gay village.

He is facing eight counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

At an appearance to set the date for the pre-trial hearing earlier this month, a judge said that McArthur’s trial will begin in either September 2019 or January 2020.

None of the charges have been proven in court.