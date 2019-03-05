

Joshua Freeman and Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





The pregnant fiancée of a 29-year-old man killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Caledon on Tuesday morning is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The collision, which left Brampton-resident Jason Goodlip dead, happened at Hurontario and King streets shortly after 9 a.m.

“I first got a phone call from one of my buddies because he didn’t make it in to work this morning and he saw a picture on the news that looked like Jason’s vehicle and he told me to go look on CP24 and I kind of knew by the picture that it was his vehicle but I wasn’t 100 per cent sure and I obviously didn’t want it to be him,” Goodlip’s fiancée Karolena Lauppe said on Tuesday evening.

Goodlip was pronounced dead at the scene, while another person sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, paramedics said.

Ontario Provincial Police said they are looking for one of the vehicles that may have been involved in the collision.

“We are looking for an older model black sedan last seen north on Highway 10; it might have rear driver’s side damage, and was possibly involved in the collision,” police said in a tweet.

Lauppe said her fiancé was on his way to work at the time.

“When the baby is born she will know that her father didn’t just run off, he wanted to be there for her,” Lauppe said. “The friends and family are going to be there for her too and let her know how much of a good guy he was and how much he really wanted to be a part of her life.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Goodlip’s honour.

Anyone with further information regarding the crash is asked to contact investigators at 905-584-2241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).