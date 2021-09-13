Pregnant people may be less likely to have a symptomatic case of COVID-19 but when they do they are more likely to end up on a ventilator in an intensive care unit, a new report from a group of scientists advising the Ontario government warns.

The 23-page report, published by Ontario’s Science Advisory Table on Monday, says that while there is some data suggesting that those who are pregnant are “more likely to have asymptomatic infection” that same data also indicates that pregnant people with COVID-19 have been nearly five times as likely to end up in the hospital and about 10 times as likely to end up in intensive care when compared to people of a similar age who are not carrying a child.

The report does concede that some of the enhanced risk of hospitalization could be explained by “a lower threshold for admission” of pregnant individuals. But it says that pregnant individuals also had an increased risk of needing mechanical ventilation in many studies, which is “indicative of clinically severe disease.”

The authors of the report also said that there appears to be a higher rate “of pre-eclampsia, Cesarean delivery, and preterm birth” among those with COVID-19, though the data is limited.

“Given the higher severity of illness, predominance of variants of concern, maternal morbidity and mortality associated with COVID-19 infection, and safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines to date, vaccination is an important strategy to minimize morbidity and mortality in this vulnerable group,” the report argues. “There has been low uptake of COVID-19 vaccines in the pregnant population and all proven strategies decrease hesitancy and increase uptake should be applied.”

Vaccine hesitancy higher among group

According to data from ICES only 47 per cent of those who were pregnant as of Aug. 8 were fully vaccinated, trailing the rate within the general population by a significant margin.

The report makes the case that the group needs to be targeted with “tailored messaging” given the enhanced risk they appear to face.

It says that Canadian and international data suggests that while between 85 and 90 per cent of pregnant individuals infected with COVID-19 will either be asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms, seven per cent will end up in hospital and 2.5 per cent will end up in the ICU.

That is compared to 1.5 per cent and 0.25 per cent among non-pregnant people from the same age cohort.

The report also notes that the gap appears to be widening, suggesting “the increased relative risk of moderate to severe disease in the pregnant population may be driven” by new variants.

The good news is that the authors say that the data shows that there is only a “modest increased rate of neonatal ICU admission” which is likely attributed to the “increased rate of preterm birth and not a direct impact of COVID-19 on the newborn.”

About 12 per cent of births involving individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 are pre-term (prior to 37 weeks). Prior to the pandemic about eight per cent of all births were pre-term.