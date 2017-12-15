

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A pregnant woman, a child and another adult are in serious condition in hospital after the car they were riding in veered off Highway 403 in Mississauga and struck a concrete pillar head-on.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that sometime before noon, a silver vehicle veered off of the eastbound 403 near the Mavis Road ramp, went into the ditch and climbed an embankment until it struck a concrete pillar supporting an overhead road sign.

“They were trapped in the vehicle for some time until firefighters were able to extricate them,” Schmidt told CP24.

The pregnant woman was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital via ambulance emergency run. The child was taken to Sick Kids Hospital, also via an emergency run.

Schmidt said all three occupants are in serious condition.

The OPP’s collision reconstruction team is enroute to the scene.

The Mavis Road off ramp will likely be closed until the evening rush hour.