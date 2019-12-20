

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A pregnant woman and a two-year-old child were struck by a vehicle in Upper Beaches, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Woodbine Avenue and Eastwood Road for reports of a collision.

Police said the woman, who is six months pregnant, was pushing a stroller with the child inside when they were hit by a vehicle.

She was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, paramedics said.

There is no word on the condition of the child.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

