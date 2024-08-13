Pregnant woman in hospital after rollover in Scarborough
Published Tuesday, August 13, 2024 8:03AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 13, 2024 8:03AM EDT
A pregnant woman was taken to hospital after she lost control of her vehicle, which rolled over and landed beside a building in Scarborough this morning.
The single-vehicle collision occurred at a long-term care home and daycare near Ellesmere and Neilson roads. It appears the driver lost control of the SUV and struck a rock in front of the building before rolling over and coming to rest against an exterior wall.
Paramedics said a woman was transported from the scene to a trauma centre in serious condition. Speaking to CP24, Toronto Fire District Chief John Pagnott said the woman, who is six-months pregnant, was successfully extricated from the vehicle and taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.