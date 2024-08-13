A pregnant woman was taken to hospital after she lost control of her vehicle, which rolled over and landed beside a building in Scarborough this morning.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at a long-term care home and daycare near Ellesmere and Neilson roads. It appears the driver lost control of the SUV and struck a rock in front of the building before rolling over and coming to rest against an exterior wall.

Paramedics said a woman was transported from the scene to a trauma centre in serious condition. Speaking to CP24, Toronto Fire District Chief John Pagnott said the woman, who is six-months pregnant, was successfully extricated from the vehicle and taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.