Pregnant woman in life-threatening condition after collision in Scarborough; driver arrested for impaired driving
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2023 11:15PM EDT
A pregnant woman has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough, and a suspected impaired driver has been arrested, police say.
It occurred near Greypoint Drive and Wickson Trail in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Neilson Road just after 8 p.m.
Paramedics transported a pregnant woman to the hospital with serious injuries. In a subsequent update, police said the woman was in life-threatening condition.
Another person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, police said a man was taken into custody for impaired driving.