

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A two-day preliminary hearing in the sex assault case of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard is expected to begin on Thursday.

Hoggard was arrested by Toronto police last summer. He was charged with two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference.

The charges relate to three separate incidents involving a girl under the age of 16 and a woman that took place in the Toronto area back in 2016, police allege.

Prior to the charges being laid against the musician, allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him online. At the time, Hedley went on an indefinite hiatus.

While denying ever engaging in non-consensual sexual behaviour, Hoggard previously stated publicly that he had acted in a way that objectified women.

The preliminary hearing is set to begin in a Toronto courtroom at 10 a.m. Thursday and continue on Friday.