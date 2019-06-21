

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





Ontario Premier Doug Ford's chief of staff has resigned, the Premier's Office confirms.

The resignation was announced in a news release, which said that Dean French will be returning to the private sector “as he had always planned.”

"I want personally thank Dean for his hard work, his leadership and his friendship. He is leaving our government in a very strong position from where we can build upon our successes and continue delivering on our priorities for the people of Ontario," Ford said in a statement. "Dean's legacy will be that of leading a historic and successful election campaign last year, as well as the incredible successes we have had in our government's first year. On behalf of the Government of Ontario, I wish Dean the very best in his future.”

More to come.