Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be speaking alongside Housing Minister Steve Clark in Mississauga on Friday, days after a scathing report found the government’s Greenbelt plans “favoured” certain developers.

The special report on the Progressive Conservative’s plans to open up protected Greenbelt land to developers was released by the auditor general on Wednesday.

The report indicated there was a bias towards individuals and companies with direct access to the housing ministry. It also found the process lacked transparency and failed to consider environmental, agricultural and financial impacts of the changes.

The majority of the decision-making appeared to have been done by Clark’s chief of staff Ryan Amato, who proposed 14 of the 15 sites that were ultimately removed from the Greenbelt. More than 90 per cent of the land could be tied to three developers.

The report also found that Amato implemented a strict three-week timeline for the team of public servants tasked with reviewing sites for removal and altered criteria when it was determined most of the sites would not fit the set parameters.

The government has maintained the quick changes to the Greenbelt were necessary in order to build more housing in the midst of a crisis. However, the auditor general noted she could not find any evidence that removing land from the Greenbelt was needed to meet the government’s housing goals.

At the recommendation of the auditor general, the Premier’s Office has requested the Ontario integrity commissioner to investigate the way Amato handled the file. A spokesperson has confirmed they are currently reviewing the request.

If the integrity commissioner decides to pursue an investigation, he will look into whether Clark’s chief of staff “acted contrary to the requirements of the Public Service of Ontario Act.”

This includes reviewing potential conflicts of interest.

In addition, the report found that political staff received emails from lobbyists and other external parties on personal email accounts, which were then forwarded to their government emails. There were also instances in which government emails were forwarded to personal accounts, contrary to cybersecurity guidelines.

“Communication between lobbyists and political staff using their personal email accounts also creates the perception of preferential access and treatment, and thereby an unfair advantage to those receiving unauthorized confidential information from political staff,” the report found.

Emails were also “regularly being deleted by political staff,” the auditor general said.

In his response to the report, Ford noted the decision-making process was flawed and that they will be implementing 14 of the 15 recommendations made by the auditor general.

The one recommendation he will not be implementing is the re-evaluation of the Greenbelt land removal.