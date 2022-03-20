Ontario Premier Doug Ford is travelling to the U.S. to promote the province as a reliable destination for investment and business and underline the harms of America’s protectionist policies.

Ford will be in Washington, D.C. on Monday to meet with officials in the Biden administration, including Marisa Lago, the under secretary of commerce for international trade; Daniel Watson, the assistant U.S. trade representative for the Western hemisphere and Kirsten Hill, the ambassador of Canada to the U.S.

“There’s never been a better time for companies to invest in the future of Ontario,” Ford said in a statement on Sunday. “As we attract more skilled workers and build the roads, highways, bridges and transit needed to move our economy forward, we’re meeting face-to-face with some of our closest partners to reaffirm the unrivaled potential of Ontario’s economy.”

“That’s why it’s so important that we reject Buy American measures and instead keep working shoulder to shoulder to ensure that our highly integrated economies grow stronger than ever,” he added.

Ford will be joined by Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s minister of economic development, job creation and trade.

The premier will also be attending a roundtable event hosted by the Canadian American Business Council to discuss the “importance of deepening Ontario’s trade relationship with the U.S.”