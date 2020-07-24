Premier Doug Ford is headed to York Region today for his daily COVID-19 update.

Ford will speak in Markham this afternoon alongside Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti, Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano, the president and vice chancellor of York University, the chairman and CEO of York Region, and Billy Pang, the MPP for Markham-Unionville.

York Region is one of several regions entering Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan today.

Additional businesses, including spas and gyms, are permitted to reopen as part of Stage 3 and indoor dining at bars and restaurants can also resume.

The premier’s announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m.