Premier Doug Ford will be holding a news conference this afternoon with the province’s health minister and solicitor general as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to surge in Ontario.

The announcement comes one day before premiers across Canada will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a first ministers’ meeting, where the subject of growing COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care will be on the agenda.

On Tuesday, the prime minister said the federal government has been in touch with the province and is ready to offer “targeted help” to bring long-term care outbreaks under control.

“Just like when we first deployed the armed forces and the Red Cross during the first wave, our top priority is keeping people safe. I'll be bringing up long-term care homes with all premiers on Thursday,” Trudeau said at a news conference on Tuesday morning.

According to data in the province's epidemiological summary released Tuesday, there are currently 235 long-term care homes in Ontario with an active COVID-19 outbreak. Over the past month, 500 residents of Ontario long-term care facilities have died after becoming infected with the virus.

Provincial health officials also announced Tuesday that they plan to vaccinate all long-term care home residents in Toronto, Peel Region, York Region, and Windsor-Essex County by Jan. 21, though they were unable to provide specific numbers about how many long-term care residents would be inoculated.

Community transmission of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus is showing no signs of slowing in Ontario, with the seven-day average of new infections surpassing 3,000 on Tuesday for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The province also saw a record number of hospitalizations on Tuesday, with an estimated 1,347 people infected with COVID-19 now receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals.

According to a recent report from Critical Care Services Ontario, there are at least 369 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units across the province.

Ford is set to speak at Queen's Park at 1 p.m. today, where he will take questions from reporters for the first time this year.