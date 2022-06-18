

The Canadian Press





NEWMARKET, Ont. - Premier Doug Ford made an unannounced appearance at the York region's Pride parade in Newmarket, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.

Ford tweeted that he “had a blast” at the event, the first Pride the region has held in-person since the pandemic began.

York Regional Police also took part in the event, tweeting that they were happy the celebrations could take part in-person this year.

Ford last attended the region's Pride parade in 2019, arriving unannounced on that occasion as well.

After a couple of years of virtual celebrations, I had a blast seeing everyone again in person at @yorkprideca’s parade. So many friendly faces enjoying the festivities.



Happy Pride, Ontario! ��️‍�� pic.twitter.com/XhpePjPJFj — Doug Ford (@fordnation) June 18, 2022

That year, Ford said he wouldn't go to the Toronto Pride parade because of a decision to prevent uniformed police officers from marching in it.

Ford has previously said he has no problem going to Pride events and that they are a great boost to the economy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2022.