Premier Doug Ford marches in York region Pride parade
Ontario Premier Doug Ford leaves a news conference in Toronto, on Friday, June 3, 2022, after winning the provincial election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 18, 2022 6:27PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 18, 2022 7:16PM EDT
NEWMARKET, Ont. - Premier Doug Ford made an unannounced appearance at the York region's Pride parade in Newmarket, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.
Ford tweeted that he “had a blast” at the event, the first Pride the region has held in-person since the pandemic began.
York Regional Police also took part in the event, tweeting that they were happy the celebrations could take part in-person this year.
Ford last attended the region's Pride parade in 2019, arriving unannounced on that occasion as well.
That year, Ford said he wouldn't go to the Toronto Pride parade because of a decision to prevent uniformed police officers from marching in it.
Ford has previously said he has no problem going to Pride events and that they are a great boost to the economy.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2022.