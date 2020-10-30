Premier Doug Ford's constituency office is closed for "the foreseeable future" after staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released Friday, the premier's office said Toronto Public Health has confirmed cases among staff members at his Etobicoke North office, located on Albion Road near Islington Avenue.

It is unclear how many workers have tested positive for the virus.

Ford’s office noted that the premier has not visited the building in the past two weeks and therefore has had no exposure.

"To allow for a deep cleaning, the office will be closed for the foreseeable future as services and support continues to be offered virtually," the statement read.

"We thank the Premier’s constituents for their patience.”

-With files from CTV Toronto’s Colin D’Mello