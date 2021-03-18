Premier Doug Ford will be holding a news conference in Hamilton this afternoon to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan.

The premier’s news conference comes one day after the medical officers of health in both Peel Region and Toronto said discussions are taking place with their provincial counterpart to loosen certain restrictions in the grey zone of Ontario’s tiered reopening framework to permit certain activities like outdoor dining and fitness classes.

Since late November, gyms have been closed in both regions and restaurants have been allowed to remain open for takeout and delivery only.

“Everyone sees the exhaustion within the city as it relates to all the limitations COVID-19 has forced upon us. This is understandable and inevitable. This is why modest steps forward in the realm of outdoor activity are a good proving ground at this time,” Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, said Wednesday.

“If in the window of the next few weeks the data indicates course corrections are necessary than course corrections can be made.”

Ford has not yet commented on whether the province plans to make changes to restrictions in the grey zone.

Meanwhile, the province is moving Ottawa to the red zone of its colour-coded framework after its rate of cases per 100,000 nearly doubled in the span of one week.

The premier is expected to speak at 1 p.m and CP24.com will broadcast the announcement live.