Premier Doug Ford to hold news conference in Mississauga
FILE - Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a news conference at the Michener Institute of Education in Toronto, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Published Wednesday, August 7, 2024 6:45AM EDT
Premier Doug Ford will be holding a news conference alongside the province’s minister of infrastructure in Mississauga this morning.
Ford and Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma are expected to speak to members of the media at a news conference at 9 a.m.
The event will be streamed live on CP24.com and the CP24 app.