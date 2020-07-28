Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement in Ajax this afternoon alongside the mayor of the municipality and the minister of long-term care.

Ford, who provides daily updates on the province's response to COVID-19, will be joined today by Long-Term Care Minister Merrliee Fullerton, Ajax Mayor Shaun Collier, and Sharon Cochran, the chair of the Lakeridge Health Board of Trustees.

The premier has indicated that he will wait until Wednesday to provide additional information about when the rest of Ontario, including Toronto, Peel Region, and Windsor-Essex, can move to Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan.

Today's news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.