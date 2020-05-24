Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement at Queen’s Park on Sunday morning.

The premier’s announcement comes after new cases in the province have slowly continued to rise over the past week.

Ontario reported 412 new cases of the virus on Friday, down slightly from the 441 reported one day prior, but up significantly from the 294 reported earlier this month.

It should also be noted that the province has failed to meet testing targets for the past week.

Despite having the capacity to turn around approximately 20,000 test per day, only 11,028 tests were conducted on Friday.

Ford’s news conference is scheduled to get underway at 10:30 a.m.