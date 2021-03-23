Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement in Toronto this afternoon alongside Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, his health and finance ministers, and Ontario’s minister for seniors and accessibility.

The announcement comes one day before the Ford government is set to release its 2021 budget.

On Monday, the province announced that it plans to set aside $1.2 billion in funding to help the Ontario’s hospitals deal with financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our government’s second pandemic budget will focus on protecting people's health, and supporting people and job creators who are continuing to struggle during these tough times,” Peter Bethlenfalvy, Ontario’s finance minister and president of the treasury board, said on Monday.

“We've been fighting COVID-19 for a year now. Our budget will finish the job we started last year.”

Today’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on CP24.com.