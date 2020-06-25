Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement in Toronto today alongside the associate minister of children and women’s issues.

Ford, who provides an update at Queen’s Park on COVID-19 each day, will be joined today by Ontario’s Health Minister Christine Elliott and Jill Dunlop, the associate minister of children’s and women’s issues.

On Wednesday, Ford gave many parts of Windsor-Essex the green light to enter Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan.

Two communities, Leamington and Kingsville, have been forced to remain in Stage 1 due to an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 among migrant farm workers.

Ford said Wednesday that local health officials will be sending mobile testing units to large farms in the two municipalities, which have a combined population of about 50,000.

The premier urged migrant workers to get tested, assuring them that they will be looked after if they become ill.

“No one will lose their job if you have COVID-19, no one will be sent home for COVID-19 – and if you test positive for COVID-19 and you need to isolate, you are eligible for WSIB, and if you have worked here last year and have a social insurance number, you may be able to apply for the CERB,” Ford said.

An estimated 1,000 farm workers in the region have been tested for COVID-19 and public health officials say that most infected employees showed no symptoms.

Provincial health officials have also now said they will develop new guidelines for asymptomatic COVID-19 positive workers.

Ford’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.