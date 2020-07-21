Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement this afternoon alongside Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie.

Ford, who will be speaking in Mississauga at 1 p.m., will be joined by Crombie, Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton, and the president and CEO of Trillium Health Partners during today's announcement.

The news conference comes one day after all regions of Ontario, with the exception of Toronto, Peel, and Windsor-Essex, were given the green light to advance to Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan on Friday.

Many additional businesses, including gyms and move theatres, are permitted to reopen as part of Stage 3 and indoor dining can also resume.

Toronto, Peel, and Windsor will remain in Stage 2 until for at least one more week.