Premier Dog Ford is expected to speak on Wednesday about the province’s latest response to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Dr. Barbara Yaffe, associate chief medical officer of health, to make an announcement at Queen’s Park.

During his daily news briefing on Tuesday, Ford said that he is “praying” that he doesn’t have to expand restrictions on bars, restaurants and gyms to other parts of Ontario, such as York, Halton or Hamilton, but that he will ultimately follow the advice of public health officials.

As of Saturday, the province ordered the COVID-19 hotspots of Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa to revert back to a modified Stage 2 in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.

All gyms, movie theatres and indoor dining at restaurants in those regions are ordered to shut down for 28 days.

Ford said that he has no intention of expanding the restrictions to other parts of Ontario, but he conceded that things could change.

Yesterday, Ford also urged food delivery companies to cut their commission rates for restaurants in those hotspots.

He said that some restaurants are paying "as much as 30 per cent commission" to have their food delivered to customers.

"I have a message for the big third party food delivery services like Uber Eats," Ford said at the news conference. “It’s time for you to do your part. Please consider reducing the commission rates you charge the restaurants impacted by these new health measures.”

On Tuesday, the province logged 746 new infections and 807 new cases on Thanksgiving Monday.

Ontario’s top doctor said cases may be showing signs of “plateauing” across the province.

“It looks we are now plateauing around the low or mid 700s with some blips up and down. That may be encouraging,” Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams told reporters on Tuesday.

CP24 and CP24.com will carry Ford’s announcement live at 1 p.m.