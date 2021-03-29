Ontario Premier Doug Ford and ministers for finance and tourism will speak from Niagara Falls on Monday afternoon, as the province added nearly 5,000 COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

The province reported more than 2,400 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and Sunday, sending hospitalizations, active caseload and ICU admissions to highs not seen since late January.

Ontario continues to rely on its five-tier coronavirus framework developed in the fall to handle spikes in cases, and has recently relaxed occupancy limits where indoor dining is permitted and allowed outdoor fitness classes to resume in the worst-hit areas today.

Also on Monday, Health Minister Christine Elliott will receive a dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine live on television in an effort to counter vaccine hesitancy.

Her staff says she will get the dose at a Toronto pharmacy sometime around 9:15 a.m.

Ford will be joined by Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy and Heritage, Tourism, Culture and Sport Minister Lisa MacLeod.

The announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m.

CP24 will broadcast it live.