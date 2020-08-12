Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement in Toronto today alongside Ontario's minister of finance.

Ford, who provides daily updates on his government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be joined at Queen's Park today by Kinga Surma, the associate minister of transportation, Jim McDonnell, the parliamentary assistant to the minister of municipal affairs and housing, and Rod Phillips, the minister of finance.

The announcement comes as Windsor-Essex joins the rest of Ontario in Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan.

Gyms, spas, and movie theatres can reopen and indoor dining can resume in the region as of 12:01 a.m. this morning.

Today's news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and will be streamed live on CP24.com.