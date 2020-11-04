Premier Doug Ford, the president of the treasury board, and Ontario’s ministers of finance and infrastructure are headed to the Haliburton area today for an announcement in Minden Hills.

Ford, who provides daily updates on the province’s response to COVID-19, is expected to speak this afternoon at 1 p.m.

The news conference comes one day after the Ford government unveiled a new tiered system to determine when COVID-19 restrictions should be implemented or eased on a region-by-region basis.

The new system would put each of Ontario’s public health units into one of five different colour-coded categories based on how prevalent virus spread is within their communities and the capacity of area hospitals.

Restrictions put in place last month to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Ontario’s four hot spots will now be eased under the province’s new system.

Gyms, movie theatres, and indoor dining rooms will be permitted to reopen in Peel Region, Ottawa, and York Region on Saturday under the new rules and Toronto can reopen those businesses on Nov. 14.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit will also join the four areas in the Orange, or “Restrict,” category.

Today’s announcement will be streamed live on CP24.com.