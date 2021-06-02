Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce are expected to make an announcement about the remainder of the school year on Wednesday afternoon.

Their announcement comes after weeks of encouragement from the outgoing chief medical officer of health, a collaborative of epidemiologists advising the province and most local medical officers of health to return some or all schools to in-person learning for the month of June.

Ford has indicated hesitance to do so, saying he was concerned about the possible increase in COVID-19 transmission brought on by school reopening, and citing still unreleased modelling he says indicates school reopening could lead to a fourth wave of virus transmission.

Yesterday, sources told CTV News Toronto Ford was not willing to reopen schools until the fall.

Schools in Toronto, Guelph and Peel Region closed in early April, with the rest of the province joining them after the “April Break” week.

Ford and Lecce will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott for the announcement, scheduled to begin at Queen’s Park at 1 p.m.

CP24 will broadcast it live.