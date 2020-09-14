Premier Ford, ministers to make announcement at Queen's Park
Premier Doug Ford speaks as Health Minister Christine Elliott, rear left to right, Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Ontario's chief coroner Dr. Dirk Huyer look on during the daily COVID-19 press briefing at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Russell - POOL
Published Monday, September 14, 2020 8:19AM EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement on Monday afternoon as the legislature returns for its fall session and more students return to school.
The announcement comes as the province sees a steady uptick in COVID-19 cases.
On Sunday, Ontario health officials confirmed 204 new cases of the disease, marking the third straight day in which the daily number of reported novel coronavirus infections surpassed 200.
Last week the premier said he will not ease restrictions for the entire province just yet, but urged local mayors and politicians in hotspots such as Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa to make changes to gathering limits if they feel it’s necessary.
Ford will be joined at Queen’s Park on Monday by Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Finance Rod Phillips and the Minister of Education Stephen Lecce.
CP24.com will broadcast the announcement live at 1 p.m.