Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement on Monday afternoon as the legislature returns for its fall session and more students return to school.

The announcement comes as the province sees a steady uptick in COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, Ontario health officials confirmed 204 new cases of the disease, marking the third straight day in which the daily number of reported novel coronavirus infections surpassed 200.

Last week the premier said he will not ease restrictions for the entire province just yet, but urged local mayors and politicians in hotspots such as Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa to make changes to gathering limits if they feel it’s necessary.

Ford will be joined at Queen’s Park on Monday by Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Finance Rod Phillips and the Minister of Education Stephen Lecce.

CP24.com will broadcast the announcement live at 1 p.m.