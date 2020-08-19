Premier Doug Ford is heading to Mississauga today to make an announcement alongside Mayor Bonnie Crombie.

Ford will also be joined at the news conference by Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney and Kinga Surma, the associate minister of transportation for the Greater Toronto Area.

The announcement comes one day after the Ford government issued a formal request for proposals (RFP) for tunneling work on the Scarborough subway, which will extend Line 2 from Kennedy Station to Scarborough Town Centre.

“My brother Rob absolutely loved the people of Scarborough and no issue was more important to Rob than delivering rapid underground transit to the people of Scarborough,” Ford said of his late brother, who first pitched the three-stop subway extension during his time as mayor of the country’s largest city.

“Rob was a true champion for delivering subways to Scarborough and after years of work we are finally making huge, huge progress and as sure as I am standing here today we are going to deliver the full three-stop subway.”

Today's news conference will be held at 1 p.m. and will be streamed live on CP24.com.