Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement alongside the province's education minister in Toronto this morning.

The news conference, which will be held at Queen's Park at 10 a.m., comes one day after Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce suggested the province was open to doing more to make schools safer for students returning to the classroom this fall.

Over the past week, the premier and Lecce have continued to defend the province's back-to-school plan, which faced criticism from the province's four major teachers' unions.

Union leaders say the $309 million provided to school boards is not enough to hire additional staff and acquire sufficient space to keep students safe.

One of the major issues identified with the province's plan, which was released last week, is the government's decision not to decrease the size of elementary school classes.

Public health experts have identified physical distancing as a vitally important measure to prevent the spread of the virus in schools, something teachers have said will be a significant challenge if class sizes are not reduced.

Ministry officials previously said desks and tables will be kept apart as much as possible but could not guarantee two-metre or even one-metre distancing in all school settings.

On Thursday, Lecce indicated that the province would be open to putting additional safety measures in place if medical experts deem it necessary.

Ford has repeatedly boasted about Ontario's plan, stating that the province's strategy includes "the lowest number of kids in the classroom in the country."

"Do we all want smaller class sizes, 100 per cent, but I think the plan is phenomenal. It's the best plan in the entire country, bar none," Ford said Thursday.