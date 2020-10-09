Premier Doug Ford's cabinet will be meeting today to discuss recommendations from public health officials one day after the province hit a new single-day high for COVID-19 cases, CP24 has confirmed.

Ontario recorded 797 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, the highest number of new cases reported in a 24-hour period since the start of the pandemic.“The alarm bells are ringing louder and louder," Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said on Thursday afternoon.

It is unclear exactly what recommendations Ford's cabinet is considering this morning but last week, Toronto's top public health official, Dr. Eileen de Villa, requested that the province give the city the power to temporarily ban indoor dining, indoor fitness classes and other indoor sports activities.

An estimated 44 per cent of recent outbreaks in Toronto have been tied to restaurants, bars or entertainment venues.

De Villa has said if additional restrictions aren't put in place quickly, the number of new infections could rapidly rise in Toronto in the coming months.

Over the past few days, the premier has dismissed suggestions that bars and restaurants are a significant source of transmission.

“I have to see the evidence before I take someone’s livelihood away from them,” he told reporters on Monday.

“I want to exhaust every single avenue before I ruin someone’s life. It is easy to go in there and say I’m just shutting down everything. Show me the evidence, hard, hard evidence.”

Mayor John Tory said he believes the Ford government will be introducing "a variety" of measures today, including some that will impact indoor dining.

"There has been ongoing discussions between ourselves and the provincial government and the various medical officers of health... for several days now to try to figure out what is something that is very agonizing to try to figure out," he told CP24 on Friday morning.

"What is the right thing to do? (We are) trying to achieve that balance."

Tory said he spoke yesterday to a group of restaurateurs in the city, who he acknowledged are "really, really hurting."

"I expect there will be other measures taken of a variety today just because we have these numbers," Tory said.

Tory said the recent projections from the city show that additional restrictions are necessary to prevent a further spike in new infections.

"(The projections show) hugely increased numbers, even over what we are talking about today, of cases that we would be seeing into November, December, into the New Year," the mayor said.

"I think that is something we all want to avoid because that would lead inevitably to some kind of a much broader, longer lockdown, even perhaps more extensive than what we saw in the spring."

Ford's cabinet is expected to meet between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.