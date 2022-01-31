Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he was “extremely disturbed” to see truck convoy protestors vandalizing monuments and showcasing symbols of hate as they demonstrated on Parliament Hill over the weekend.

On Saturday, thousands of truckers and supporters gathered in Ottawa to oppose cross-border vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions, causing gridlock on roadways in the city’s downtown core. Schools, shopping centres and vaccination clinics were forced to close as a result of the demonstration.

The so-called “Freedom Convoy” protests are now on their third day in the nation’s capital.

Throughout the weekend, police have confirmed they are investigating “several” criminal acts related to the demonstration, including the desecration of monuments, threatening behaviour and damage to a city vehicle.

Some protesters have also been seen holding signs and flags with hateful symbols.

In a statement on Monday, Doug Ford said that while “the right to peaceful protest is core to our Canadian identity,” he was “extremely disturbed” at some of the incidents that took place in Ottawa.

“I was extremely disturbed, however, to see some individuals desecrate our most sacred monuments and wave swastikas and other symbols of hate and intolerance this weekend,” he said.

“That has no place in Ontario or Canada. Not now. Not ever.”

He went on to say that all of Ontario is “united” in their desire to end the pandemic and return to normal life.

The comments came an hour after Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca released a brief statement calling out the premier for not speaking out earlier.

“Ottawa just had an angry mob storm their streets with hateful flags and symbols, defacing the National War Memorial and Terry Fox statue. Not a word from Doug Ford and his Conservatives. They need to go,” Del Duca said.

Ottawa police have said that it is unclear when the protest will end. There are multiple events scheduled to take place on Monday, according to the Canada Unity website, including a series of speakers at Confederation Park and “maskless shopping.”