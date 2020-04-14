Premier Doug Ford says schools across the province will not be reopening at the beginning of next month.

Ford tentatively set the date for schools to reopen on May 4 but at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, the premier confirmed that schools will remain closed.

"School will not be going back on May 4th and (Education Minister Stephen Lecce) will be talking further on this in the next couple of days," he told reporters Tuesday. "That does not mean the year is cancelled.”

The news comes after Ontario legislators voted in favour of extending the province's emergency declaration for another 28 days. The extension means emergency orders can remain in effect until at least May 12.

Students have been out of class since March 13 and this is the second time the province has pushed back the anticipated date for the reopening of schools.

The province has introduced “teacher-directed instruction” that is being delivered electronically.

Students in Kindergarten through Grade 6 receive five hours of work per week and students in Grade 7 and 8 are given 10 hours of work each week, as per the Ford government’s virtual education plan.

Secondary school students receive three hours of work per week for each course they are enrolled in.

Lecce previously said that the province is committed to restoring in-classroom instruction but “only if it is safe” and is supported by Ontario’s medical officer of health.

It is not clear if the province has a specific date in mind.

Licensed child care centres and private schools will also not be reopening until at least May 12.