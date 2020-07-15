Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce that indoor visits at long-term care homes across the province will be permitted as of July 22, CP24 has learned.

According to a government source, rules for indoor and outside visits with long-term care home residents are expected to be relaxed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford is set to make the announcement this afternoon at his daily COVID-19 briefing from Queen’s Park and will be joined by Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott and Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton.

Currently, inside visits to long-term care homes are limited to essential workers and families of palliative patients.

CP24 has also learned that outdoor visitors at long-term care homes will no longer be required to attest that they’ve taken a COVID-19 test within the past two weeks. But, indoor guests will still be required to submit verbal attestation that they tested negative in the past two weeks.

As of June 18, long-term care homes across Ontario resumed non-essential visits outdoors provided that homes and visitors met certain requirements.

Under the directive of the Ministry of Long-Term Care, a home cannot have a COVID-19 outbreak and must have a dedicated area outside where families can visit with loved ones.

Outdoor visitors must also pass an active screening questionnaire administered by staff and must wear a mask or face covering during their visit.

Ford is expected to make his announcement at 1 p.m.