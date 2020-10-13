Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement Tuesday morning on the latest response to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford will be joined by Minister of Finance Rod Phillips and Prabmeet Sarkaria, associate minister of small business and red tape reduction.

The announcement comes after the provincial government ordered COVID-19 hotspots Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa to revert back to a modified Stage 2 ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend.

As of Saturday, gyms, movie theatres and indoor dining at restaurants in those regions were required to shut down for 28 days in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The government also closed casinos, bingo halls and conference and convention centres as cases are on the rise across the province.

“I can’t stress enough how difficult and painful it was to make this decision. My heart just breaks for these folks and I understand what this decision means to each and every one of you,” Premier Doug Ford said during a news conference on Friday afternoon.

On Sunday, the province logged 649 new infections and one new death, a drop from 809 new cases on Saturday and a record-high 939 cases on Friday.

The province did not release numbers on Monday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Both Monday and Tuesday’s numbers are expected to be disclosed this morning.

CP24 and CP24.com will carry Ford’s announcement live from Queen's Park at 1 p.m.