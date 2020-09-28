Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement on Monday afternoon after he started to unveil his government’s fall preparedness plan last week.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott at Queen’s Park for the announcement.

Last week, the government started rolling out its plan to combat the COVID-19 virus during the fall season as daily case counts continue to rise, particularly in the GTA and Ottawa.

Ford first announced that the government has ordered more than five million doses of the flu vaccine, a 16 per cent increase on the 4.4 million doses it ordered last year, as part of its plan to protect the healthcare system from a possible increase in hospitalizations due to a possible second wave of the virus.

Ford then announced that up to 60 pharmacies will offer COVID-19 tests by appointment only as of Sept. 25 with more locations expected to be added in the coming weeks.

The fall preparedness plan also includes spending $1 billion to significantly improve COVID-19 testing and contact management efforts in the coming months. Elliott added that this new funding may eventually allow the health system to conduct COVID-19 tests in doctor’s offices.

Last Friday, Ford announced that his government will be investing more than $283 million to reduce a massive surgery backlog that resulted from the suspension of elective procedures earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic. The government will also be spending an additional $457.5 million on home and community care in an effort to preserve hospital capacity in the advance of a second wave.

Ford is scheduled to make his announcement at 1 p.m.

It will be broadcast live on CP24 and CP24.com.