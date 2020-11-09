Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his finance minister will head to Woodbridge this afternoon for the province’s daily COVID-19 briefing.

The premier, Finance Minister Rod Phillips, and Monte McNaughton, the province’s minister of labour, training and skills development, are expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m.

McNaughton will also join Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott and Prabmeet Singh Sakaria, the minister of small business and red tape reduction, at 9 a.m. for an announcement in Brampton.

The news conferences come after the province released a new framework for COVID-19 restrictions last week, placing Ontario’s 34 public health units into one of five colour-coded categories.

Peel Region is the only area of the province that has been placed in the red or “control” category, meaning that gyms can reopen and indoor dining can resume but with a strict capacity limit of just 10 people.

At one point last week, the region had a test positivity rate of 11 per cent.

The region’s medical officer of health, Dr. Lawrence Loh, took the added step over the weekend of prohibiting birthday parties, wedding receptions, and other large gatherings, as well as adding additional restrictions to indoor dining and gym activity.

Residents in the region have also been told not to visit other houses or allow visitors of other households into their home.