Premier Ford to hold press conference in St. Catharines
Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a news conference at Bramalea GO Station, in Brampton, on Thursday May 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Published Friday, May 19, 2023 5:26AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 19, 2023 5:28AM EDT
Premier Doug Ford is set to provide remarks in St. Catharines on Friday morning.
Ford will be joined by Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, and Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, to provide remarks and hold a media availability.
The press conference will take place at 10:30 a.m.
CP24.com will livestream the press conference.