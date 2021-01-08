Premier Doug Ford is set to hold a news conference this morning to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 response one day after Ontario’s top public health doctor announced that high levels of community transmission of the virus has forced officials to keep elementary schools in southern Ontario closed until at least Jan. 25.

In-person learning was supposed to resume for elementary school students in southern Ontario on Monday but alarming positivity rates among school-aged children prompted the government to push that date back by another two weeks.

On Thursday, the province also extended the lockdown in northern Ontario from Jan. 9 to Jan. 23, putting northern regions in the “grey” zone for the same length of time as southern regions.

It is not clear if the premier plans to implement additional restrictions in the province today but he has not ruled out introducing a curfew similar to the one seen in Quebec.

“That’s one of the things we will consider,” Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, said Thursday.

Ontario logged more than 3,500 new COVID-19 cases as well as a record 89 deaths on Thursday.

“It’s a sad day. (We’ve seen the) highest number of cases that we have ever reported, (the) highest number of deaths that we have ever reported. Twenty-two out of 34 public health units has more than 10 cases. We have the hospitals that are struggling,” Dr. Dirk Huyer, coordinator of the province's outbreak response, said Thursday.

“All of this is very distressing and very sad.”

Ford, who is scheduled to speak at Queen’s Park at 10 a.m., will be joined for the announcement by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Education Minister Stephen Lecce, and Dr. Barbara Yaffe, the province’s associate chief medical officer of health.

