Premier Doug Ford will be joined by the ministers of infrastructure and education today for his daily briefing in Toronto.

Ford, who has been providing updates on the province’s response to COVID-19 nearly every day since the start of the pandemic, will be speaking at Queen’s Park today alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott, Infrastructure Minister Laurie Scott, and Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

Today’s announcement comes one day after MPPs voted to extend the province’s state of emergency until the end of June.

Emergency orders put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, including banning gatherings larger than five, will remain in place until June 29.

"Extending the provincial Declaration of Emergency will allow us to safely and gradually reopen the province, while we continue to use every resource at our disposal to battle this deadly virus," Premier Doug Ford said in a statement released Tuesday.

"We are not out of the woods yet, so it is critical that we exercise caution to keep everyone safe, including protecting our most vulnerable citizens in long-term care homes, retirement homes and group homes."

Today’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.