Premier Ford to make announcement in Cambridge
FILE - Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a news conference at the Michener Institute of Education in Toronto, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share:
Published Thursday, May 4, 2023 7:18AM EDT
Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement alongside two of his key ministers Thursday morning.
The premier will be in Cambridge and is expected to speak alongside Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones and Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli.
The news conference is expected to get underway at 10 a.m.
It will be live-streamed on CP24.com and the CP24 App.